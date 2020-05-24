First Alert Weather Day: Risk of strong to severe storms on Memorial Day

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Memorial Day, specifically for the afternoon into the evening hours as strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

A warm and humid air mass will be in place across North Central Wisconsin on Monday as a weak cold front shifts east across the region during the afternoon. Scattered storms are expected to develop, some which could cause hail up to 1" in size, gusty winds up to 50 mph, and downpours that may cause difficult travel conditions at times for the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Additional showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday across the area, and these days will be monitored for the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day as new data comes in showing what the intensity of the storms may be in the region each of those days.

