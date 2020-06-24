First Alert Weather Day: Risk of strong to severe storms on Friday

Today will be a great one with plentiful sunshine and temperatures much closer to average around the upper 70s. We are also expecting to stay dry today. It would be a great idea to get yard work done today as showers and storms return tomorrow.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The ingredients are coming together for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms starting on Friday afternoon. A warm and muggy air mass will arrive during the day on Friday. A weak cold front will provided the spark needed for storms to develop. The forecast challenge is the location of the cold front during the peak of daytime heating. Storms along the cold front could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, large hail, and damaging winds. There will also be a threat of heavy rain. Most of the area has seen plenty of rainfall the last few days.