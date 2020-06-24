Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Risk of strong to severe storms on Friday

(WSAW)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be a great one with plentiful sunshine and temperatures much closer to average around the upper 70s. We are also expecting to stay dry today. It would be a great idea to get yard work done today as showers and storms return tomorrow.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The ingredients are coming together for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms starting on Friday afternoon. A warm and muggy air mass will arrive during the day on Friday. A weak cold front will provided the spark needed for storms to develop. The forecast challenge is the location of the cold front during the peak of daytime heating. Storms along the cold front could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, large hail, and damaging winds. There will also be a threat of heavy rain. Most of the area has seen plenty of rainfall the last few days.

Caption

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

Video

First Alert Weather: Chance for spotty PM showers

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT
Just like yesterday, we have a chance for a few spotty showers or a weak thunderstorm this afternoon.

Video

First Alert Weather: Isolated shower/storm on Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
An isolated shower or weak thunderstorm is possible today and tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather - Showers return for Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Showers will still remain in the area for Tuesday and for parts of the area Wednesday, as temps remain a bit cool for this time of year.

Video

First Alert Weather: Isolated showers on Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT
Showers ending tonight, only isolated showers on Tuesday.

Video

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall possible tonight into Monday

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A First Alert Weather Day tonight and Monday for the potential of heavy rain that could lead to flooding in parts of the area, from showers and scattered storms.

Video

First Alert Weather: Unsettled start to summer

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Showers ending this evening with areas of fog developing later tonight. Some sunshine for Father's Day and warmer.

Weather

June 23 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Eric Zahn
Wisconsin Emergency Management has designated Tuesday, June 23 as Lightning Safety Awareness Day.

Video

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms expected

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT
More bouts of wet weather on Saturday, with some storms in the afternoon strong.