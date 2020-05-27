First Alert Weather Day: Risk of storms and heavy rain Thursday

Showers and isolated t-storms are possible once again as a slow moving cold front sits to our northwest. The front will slowly track through the area tonight into tomorrow. The cold front and the warm and muggy conditions will be the fuel needed for showers and storms. An excessive rainfall outlook was issued mainly south of Wausau and Stevens Point. Starting early Thursday morning and will continue into the late afternoon. The heavy rain could move into the Wausau area if the cold front slows down.