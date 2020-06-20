First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall possible Sunday night into Monday

More heavy rain is expected to impact North Central Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday as a slow-moving cold front sparks rounds of rain and storms in the region.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night and Monday as the potential exists for rainfall of 1-2" or more in parts of North Central Wisconsin, which may lead to flooding, as well as the risk of strong to severe storms that could affect the region. Recent heavy rainfall from Friday evening into Saturday has saturated the ground across portions of the Wisconsin River Valley. With additional heavy rain in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday, that could lead to flooding in low lying and poor drainage locations, water covering, or possibly washing out roads, along with a rise in rivers and streams to bankfull or flood stage for a time.

Rain is expected to push into the region during the evening on Sunday, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms. Storms will not only produce drenching downpours, but also could have strong gusty winds, and small hail. Additional showers and storms are anticipated on Monday. Some storms might be strong to possibly severe on Monday, along with the risk of the training of thunderstorms, which could also lead to an enhanced risk of flooding in some places.

Be sure to check back for updates on the severe storm risk, along with the potential of flooding rainfall in North Central Wisconsin.