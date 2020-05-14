First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain on Sunday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday as rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected to impact North Central Wisconsin. Low pressure is forecast to track through the Upper Midwest from Saturday night through Sunday night. Rain is going to overspread the region Saturday evening, falling light to moderate at times. Rainfall by Sunday morning of .50" to 1.50" is possible. Additional bands of moderate to heavy rain will affect the region Sunday into Sunday evening, with another 1.00" to 1.50" of rainfall.

Although it has been relatively dry through the middle of May, rainfall that exceeds 2" could cause some flooding issues in the region. Rivers and streams will be on the rise Sunday and could be approaching bankfull or potentially get close to flood stage later Sunday into Monday.

Be prepared for the soggy conditions on Sunday, and be on the look out for ponding of water in poor drainage locations, including on roads and low lying spots. As a reminder, if you encountered flooded roads, turning around and don't drown. The sliver-lining to this appreciable rain for the second half of the weekend is that it should reduce the fire danger in advance of the warmer conditions that are on the way for the week ahead.