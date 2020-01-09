FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : Saturday Night into Sunday Morning

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday evening until Sunday morning for the threat of heavy snow, especially south and east of Marathon County. Snow is expected to start in southeastern Wisconsin Saturday morning and push into parts of central and east-central Wisconsin by Saturday evening.

Heavy snow will be possible Saturday late night and last into Sunday morning, with locations farther east picking up over 6" of snow during this time. For the Packers Fans that have travel plans to Green Bay for the Packers Playoff Game, Lambeau Field will pick up over 12" of snow from Saturday evening until Sunday mid morning. The snow will wind down throughout the late morning hours Sunday, with another small chance for some light snowfall Sunday night on the commute home from Green Bay.

For locations north and west of Marathon County, most of the 2-4" of snow accumulation that is expected, will fall from Saturday night until the very early morning hours on Sunday.

The current computer model trends continue to shift this storm a little further north, which the First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor and track and will update snow expected totals as warranted.