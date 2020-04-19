First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week

Last weekend on Sunday, winter made a comeback. This Sunday it will not be as breezy as the first half of the weekend, and as the day goes along, sunshine will be more common across the region. Highs in the mid 40s north to the upper 40s to around 50 central and south.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with rain showers, especially in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another batch of showers will roll our way Monday evening, which could be mixed with snow showers in the north. Another brisk day on Tuesday with intervals of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday could start off with snow showers in the morning for parts of the area, but it is going to be a warmer day with more clouds than breaks of sun. A batch of showers with a chance of storms later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week ahead with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs around 60. Clouds are back on Friday with showers and a chance of a storm. High in the low 50s. Next weekend is appearing to be dry with some sun both days and daytime readings in the mid to upper 50s.