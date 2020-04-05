First Alert Weather: Continued bright and a bit milder

This first Sunday in April will be filled with sunshine across the Wisconsin River Valley and it is going to be a bit milder compared to the first half of the weekend. Expect temperatures this afternoon to top out in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase for tonight, but it does remain dry. Not as chilly with lows by morning in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will be common on Monday with a chance of spotty showers as the day wears on. Daytime temps rising into the low 50s. More clouds than breaks of sun on Tuesday and warmer. There will be showers in the afternoon, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs close to 60. The wet weather winds down Tuesday evening. Wednesday may start off with a bit of sun, but clouds will be rolling right back in as another cold front surges toward the Badger State. Showers and a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. Daytime temps on Wednesday peaking in the upper 50s. There could be some snow showers mixing in with rain showers during the evening in the Northwoods before the precipitation tapers off. Brisk and chilly on Thursday with clouds and a chance of snow showers in the northern half of the area. Highs struggle to make it past 40. More clouds than sun Friday with highs in the mid 40s. The cooler than average conditions are expected to persist into next weekend with intervals of sun and clouds. Highs next Saturday and Sunday in the mid 40s.