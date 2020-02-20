First Alert Weather: Cold but sunny again today

The cold spell only lasts through today as warmer temperatures return to the area tomorrow. Wind chills this morning are between -15 and -25 so it is a very cold morning. A light northwesterly breeze will stick around this afternoon at around 5-10mph, but it will be enough to bring down the wind chills in the afternoon to around 0. Tonight we will see the winds shifting from the northwest to the southwest. This is going to greatly help temperatures tomorrow as we push out the last of the arctic air and return to near-normal temps. Today we will only see low to mid teens for afternoon temperatures, but tomorrow afternoon we will be right back in the low to mid 30s. This is just a teaser for the excellent weekend that is ahead. Upper 30s and low 40s will eventually take over for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and more cloud coverage but warm temperatures for Sunday. Next week our southern communities could see some light snow on Monday, but even that is looking like a weak chance right now. If that changes, we will keep you posted.