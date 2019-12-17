First Alert Weather: Cloudy with light snow showers

The commute this morning should have limited to no issues. We just saw a few flurries here and there yesterday, but road conditions continue to improve. Today we will see plenty of cloud coverage and eventually a few flurries and light snow showers in the afternoon. This is attached to a weak cold front that is passing through this afternoon. The latest models are indicating a few dustings could be possible for many today. Up to a quarter of an inch of snow is possible, but most will see less than that. The front passing through may not bring much snow our way, but it will bring cold temperatures. After the front passes through, the skies clear out. Heading into the nighttime hours post-cold front and with clear skies is the perfect combination to bring a cold night tonight. Temperatures will be around -5 to -10 by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will likely be around -15 to -25. This is close to wind chill advisory criteria, but will likely not reach it. Nonetheless, it will be cold tomorrow morning, so bundle up out there.