First Alert Weather: Cloudy with light rain/snow showers

Temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s this morning and there is a bit of light precipitation moving through the area. There could be a few slick spots this morning, especially north of 29, where we have the best chance to see light accumulating snow. The latest models are showing less than a half an inch of snowfall, but there is the potential for one or two areas to see up to an inch or so up north. Temperatures this afternoon jump into the mid to upper 30s, which will help bring a chance for a few light rain showers into the mix by the end of the day. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but the light rain and show showers possibly return by this Wednesday. The main storm we are tracking this week looks to move through Thursday, and linger through parts of early Friday morning. As temperatures fall late in the day Thursday, we will likely see a transition from rain to snow, as overnight snow showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. Snow totals are still up in the air, as temperatures will play a crucial role over the next few days. Expect updates throughout the week on this.