First Alert Weather: Cloudy with a few flurries

Today will be a near-repeat of yesterday. We are expecting temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 20s across the area with plenty of heavy cloud coverage. We will see cloudy skies all day yet again, but just like yesterday there could be a few scattered flurries here and there. The flurries yesterday never amounted to any measurable accumulation, and we are expecting the same for today. The flurries will just make it look pretty outside, but the roads will continue to be fine. Tomorrow will be another cloudy, but calm day.

The snow chances return for Friday, but it is still looking like a very weak system at best. Models are outputting snowfall amounts between a trace to 2". This will likely still cause slick conditions on roads at times, but it will make for a great weekend ahead for outdoor enthusiasts with some fresh snow and low 30s expected.