First Alert Weather: Cloudy today, light snow tomorrow

The cloud coverage is remaining overhead yet again for today. We will see very similar temperatures to what we have been seeing over the last few days. Mid to upper 20s will be common by the afternoon. We will see some flurry activity here and there, just like what we saw yesterday. This shouldn't accumulate, but we did see a trace or so of snow overnight in spots, so there may be some slick areas this morning. Tomorrow, we will see upper 20s and low 30s with plenty of cloud coverage and a better chance for some light snow showers. The latest models this morning are still indicating around a half an inch or less, so this may cause a few issues here and there, but widespread impacts are not likely. We are all wondering when the next chance to see the sunshine is. We have a few chances to see the sun poking out over the next week or so. The first chance looks to be on Sunday as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. The next chance has to wait all the way until next Wednesday, but at least we have some sunshine in the forecast. That is already an improvement from what we have been seeing as of late.