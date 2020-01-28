First Alert Weather: Cloudy streak continues

At least the temperatures are on the warmer side of things, because we are really lacking sunshine this week. Mostly cloudy skies take over again today and we will see slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday. We are expecting to reach the mid to upper 20s by the end of the day, which is still warmer than average. There is a slim chance to see some sunshine poking out around midday, and generally in our central and southern viewing area. Most of the day will still be mostly cloudy however. Some areas could see a few early morning flurries, but accumulation is not expected again for today. Temperatures look to remain well above average through the weekend ahead, as we will see mid 30s returning to the forecast. The lone chance for snow that we have right now looks to be Friday, as a few light snow showers could move into the area. As of right now, the expected snowfall looks to stay light. We will keep you posted on Friday's snow chance throughout the rest of the week.