First Alert Weather: Cloudy start to the week

Light snow showers and flurries are making their way into the area early this morning. This may drop no accumulation, or you may see a few tenths of an inch. We will not see too much this morning, but there is a chance to see a few slick spots here and there, especially if you see light accumulation. We will see temperatures rise into the low 40s by this afternoon, so that will greatly help our road conditions if we do see any slick spots early this morning. Although the flurries and snow showers move out pretty early, the clouds will stick around through much of the first half of the week. We look to stay dry tomorrow, but come Wednesday, a few PM rain showers are possible, the latest models this morning are indicating that we may see a transition from rain to snow for some of our northern communities by the time we see Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. A lot could change in the next few days with this system so we will keep you updated with the latest.