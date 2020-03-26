First Alert Weather: Cloudy but mild end of the week

We saw rain showers last night and very underwhelming snowfall amounts north of 29. There may be a few slick spots north of 29, but roads will quickly recover this morning with warm temperatures remaining in place. Temperatures today will rise back into the mid 40s for most areas. We are still expecting plenty of cloud coverage, but the wind today will only be around 5mph or less from the northeast. This means although we will see cloud coverage today, it will still be a very comfortable day to get outside for a walk or a jog, or just anything outside. Tomorrow will be much of the same only temperatures will rise to the upper 40s and low 50s for most! Get outside and enjoy today and tomorrow because as we move to the weekend, the rain chances return. We are looking at getting around 1" of rainfall by the time we reach the end of the day on Sunday. The warm temperatures will stick around, so there is only a chance for very light snowfall on the back end of this system in some of our northernmost communities. The weekend looks to be a mainly rain event for most.