First Alert Weather: Cloudy but mild Tuesday

We have a cloudy Tuesday ahead of us, but temperatures will still have no issues rising back into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. Thanks to a light southwesterly breeze of around 5-10mph, we will keep the temperatures slightly above average for this afternoon. Tonight we are looking at mostly cloudy skies to stick around, but there is also a chance to see a brief rain shower. Temperatures will likely remain above the freezing mark tonight, so there is not the best chance to see snow showers by tomorrow morning. We are looking at another cloudy Wednesday ahead of us with some PM rain showers returning to the mix. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s again tomorrow, but they will quickly drop later in the day, allowing snow to mix in in the northwoods. The latest models in terms of snowfall accumulation are still scattered right now. Most are only showing around 1-3" north of 29, but some are showing slightly more. Even if we see more falling, it will likely take a little bit of time to stick with the warm ground temperatures. This will ultimately melt much of the accumulation, but not before we stack up a few inches. Thursday morning will likely see slick conditions north of 29. The Wausau area could potentially see some light snow showers as well. Wausau is not expecting much snow, but even a dusting to an inch or so could cause a few issues for the Thursday morning commute.