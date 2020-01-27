First Alert Weather: Cloudy and warm this week

This week will feature plenty of cloud coverage, warmer temperatures and the occasional flurry or very light snow shower. We are not expecting much, if anything this week in terms of additional accumulating snowfall, but there could be a few light snow showers here and there. Even today we could see a flurry or even some drizzle in spots. Cloudy skies will be what you will see the most over the next week or so, but that will keep the warmer temperatures in the area. The average high temperatures should be in the low 20s this week, and we will be in the upper 20s to low to mid 30s. This will be well above average and that makes for comfortable conditions outside. Snow lovers and outdoor recreation may not be the biggest fan of this week, as we will see slight snow melting, and no fresh snow storms in sight.