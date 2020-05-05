First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool today

Cloudy skies have moved into the area overnight, and they look to stick around for the majority of the day today. We may see some breaks in the cloud coverage later on this afternoon, especially for our nothern communities. Temperatures will still rise into the mid 50s for most, which is still below average, but decent. Wind speeds will also remain between 5-10mph today, but they fire danger is still high to very high across the area. Cloudy skies remain in place tonight with mid to low 30s. Tomorrow we are expecting quite a bit of sunshine, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, we will see more cloud coverage popping up, and there will likely be a few showers on the satellite/radar, but with low relative humidity expected, most will not reach the ground. There is a chance to see a few brief sprinkles tomorrow afternoon however. The big story over the next week or so is the cooler than average temperatures. We will see lows in the 20s and 30s, so this would not be a great week to plant sensitive plants outdoors.