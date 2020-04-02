First Alert Weather: Clouds rolling in, showers on Friday

This afternoon may end up being the warmest on so far this spring in much of North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with increasing clouds heading toward early evening. Temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 50s.

Lots of clouds tonight, a slight chance of showers in the western and northern parts of the area. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Friday is mostly cloudy with rain showers shifting into the region during the afternoon. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 50s. The rain showers will continue Friday night and may mix with or change to snow showers before ending in the Northwoods overnight. Sunshine will return to start off the weekend on Saturday with highs around 50. A little milder on Sunday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

The next round of wet weather is on tap for the early new work week. Clouds on Monday with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday rain showers are likely, with a chance of a storm. High in the upper 50s. Dry for Wednesday and next Thursday with highs Wednesday in the upper 40s, rising to the mid 50s on Thursday.