First Alert Weather: Cloud coverage returns

Cloud coverage has returned today after multiple sunny and overall great days! Today will still be decent with temperatures rising to near-average levels in the low to mid 30s. Cloud coverage takes over for the next few days however because of the passing storm down to our south. The southerly system continues to track south, so if you are traveling to Madison or Milwaukee today or tomorrow, you should still be just fine at this point.

Temperatures will continue to slide over the next few days, as tomorrow wer will see mid 20s, and Thursday features low 20s. This looks to be another quick cooldown as we have a warming trend returning for the weekend ahead. Saturday looks to bounce back into the upper 20s and low 30s, with Sunday returning to the mid 30s by the afternoon hours. The only chance for precipitation this next week looks to be a few flurries up north Wednesday, and a small chance for some precip next Monday, although that looks to be a minimal chance right now also.