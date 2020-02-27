First Alert Weather: Chilly today with a nice weekend

Temperatures will be at their coolest today, as we will see highs in the upper teens and low 20s. We have seen cooler days in the last few months, but heavy coats are still necessary today. We will see some sunshine in our central and southern viewing areas this morning before mostly cloudy skies eventually take over again for the afternoon. The northwoods will likely see more cloud coverage than sunshine today. Temperatures start to warm up tomorrow, but it will be barely noticeable. Temps will rise into the low to mid 20s tomorrow afternoon, but the warmup kicks into full effect for the weekend. Saturday we will see a jump back into the upper 20s and low 30s with Sunday seeing more cloud coverage, but upper 30s and low 40s! The beginning of next week still looks to remain dry as of right now, but there will be a low pressure system passing through to our south. If the storm begins to show signs that it could track north, we will keep you updated.