First Alert Weather: Chilly start to the new week

This last half of the weekend in North Central Wisconsin will be more tranquil weather-wise, however a bit chillier. Lake effect snow showers in the far north across Vilas County and parts of the Northwoods will wind down by early afternoon with minimal additional accumulation. For the rest of the region, clouds will dominate today with afternoon readings topping out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Clouds will give way to a bit of clearing later tonight and it'll be cold. Lows by morning in the single digits above zero. A fair amount of sunshine to get the work week started on Monday with highs in the low 20s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday as daytime temps climb into the upper 20s to near 30. The remainder of the week features more clouds with chances of rain/snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs both days around or just above the freezing mark. Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow showers later in the day, especially for the southern half of the region. Highs in the upper 20s. Snow is possible Friday night for parts of the area, but with a likely adjustment in the storm track as the week goes along, this is certainly subject to change. Either way, there may be snow showers on Saturday in the morning, otherwise lots of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy next Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.