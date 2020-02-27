First Alert Weather: Chilly end to week, milder weekend

Mostly cloudy and chilly for the rest of the day with a few flurries north of Wausau, while scattered lake effect snow showers in the far north. Snowfall in Vilas County of a dusting to 1" possible. Temperatures this afternoon in the teens to low 20s.

Turning partly cloudy tonight with any flakes ending in the north. Rather chilly with lows in the single digits to near zero. Sunshine is back to wrap up the work week on Friday, still colder than average for late February. Highs in the low to mid 20s. The weekend features a gradual moderation in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday. Some sun Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. More clouds than sun on Sunday with daytime readings reaching close to 40 in the afternoon.

The relatively quiet weather pattern persists into the new work week. A weak cold front will drive by the region Sunday night into Monday morning with little more than a wind shift and slightly cooler airmass. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers on Tuesday. Highs in the low 30s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday and next Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 20s Wednesday, rebounding to the mid 30s on Thursday.