First Alert Weather: Chilly, but decent today

Today will look very similar to yesterday outside with partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. The big difference that you will feel outside is the temperatures. We are only expecting highs to reach the low to mid 20s across the area by this afternoon. This is around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. A northwesterly breeze of around 5-10mph won't be nasty, but it will bring down the wind chills into the teens for much of the afternoon hours. This is also where we should be for this time of the year, as we have seen warmer than average temps for the better part of the last few months. Tomorrow we will see similar temperatures to today, but even more sunshine is expected. We do not have much to talk about in terms of additional snowfall for the week ahead. The one chance we are looking at looks to be late Sunday into early Monday morning. This looks to bring light snowfall, so that could cause slick spots Monday morning, but it will also help outdoor activities that may have been struggling with the warmer temperatures we have seen.