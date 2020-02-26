First Alert Weather: Chillier with flurries possible today

Lower hanging cloud coverage looks to move through today, and that could bring a chance for some lake effect snow showers deep in the northwoods, and a few flurries for the rest of us. The low pressure system sitting to our south is still pulling northerly air through our area. This continues to cool our temperatures as we will only see low to mid 20s for highs today. This also is pulling moisture from the great lakes, which in turn gives us some flurry action. There is a likely scenario that by this afternoon we will see snow showers appearing on the radar, but will not be reaching the ground for a lot of spots. This is because we are seeing dry air at the surface this morning. The snow will likely be falling at high altitudes, but dries out before it reaches the ground. This still brings the chance for a few local flurries here and there. Temps continue to slide tomorrow as we will only see low 20s and upper teens. The weekend ahead still looks great with warmer temperatures and sunshine returning to the mix.