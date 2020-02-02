First Alert Weather: Brisk & mild, record highs possible

Happy Groundhog Day! February has started off on a mild note and today will likely be the warmest day for the next several days. Near record highs are possible. The record high for Wausau is 45° (set in 1992). Times of sunshine and some clouds with brisk westerly winds, that could gust up to 40 mph at times. Afternoon readings rising to around 40 in the Northwoods, to the low to mid 40s in Central Wisconsin.

Partly cloudy tonight and cool with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Sun fading behind clouds on Monday and a bit cooler. Highs in the low 20s. The temps continue to slip for Tuesday with clouds breaking for some sunshine as the day goes along. Highs in the low 20s. The mid-week winter storm tracking across the Midwest is likely to miss us to the south and east. So instead of dealing with snow, there will be some chilly conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Clouds are back for the end of the week with daytime temps still peaking in the 20s. Next weekend starts out dry with considerable cloudiness Saturday, while light snow is possible on Sunday. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s, rising to around 30 Sunday.