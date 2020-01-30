First Alert Weather: Chance of snow showers to end work week

The last time there was a relatively clear sky and sustained sunshine locally was back on January 21st. The next hope of seeing at least more than a brief glimmer of sunshine could be this weekend. Having a lot of clouds is a side effect of the relatively mild conditions as of late in North Central Wisconsin.

Mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid teens to around 20. Considerable cloudiness on Friday with a chance of passing snow showers or flurries. Highs in the low 30s. A few scattered snow showers are also possible Friday night. Any accumulations will be minimal. The warming trend continues as we start off February on Saturday with clouds and perhaps some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s. Still more clouds than sun on Groundhog Day Sunday, with near record highs possible. Afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 40s. The record high for Wausau is 45° set in 1992. It will be close. Turning cooler Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. High in the upper 20s. Clouds Tuesday, high in the low 20s. Some sunshine returns for the middle of the new week with daytime temps going from around 20 on Wednesday to the mid to upper 20s on Thursday.