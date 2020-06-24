First Alert Weather: Chance for spotty PM showers

Today will be a very similar situation to what we saw yesterday. We will see partly cloudy skies for most of today, but towards the afternoon hours, you will see some dark clouds overhead at times that could produce a shower or weak thunderstorm. There is currently no severe threat for today. Yesterday at times there were sprinkles, with sunshine in the visible distance. This will be how our skies look today as well. Temperatures only reach the low 70s, but we have warmer conditions and more overall sunshine heading our direction for tomorrow. We will see mostly sunny skies for our Thursday and temperatures look to climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. We will see shower and storm chances returning for Friday. Temperatures will still reach the low 80s again on Friday, and that will bring a good chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some of those storms could potentially be on the stronger side of things late on Friday, based on our latest models. We will keep a close eye out on this one.