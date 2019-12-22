First Alert Weather: Bright and mild end to the weekend

Welcome to the first full day of winter! Although it has felt like the coldest season since well over a month ago, we are going to be basking in the sunshine with milder than average temperatures for this time of the year. Afternoon readings will range from the upper 30s to near 40s where the snowpack in the deepest and temperatures have the hardest time climbing, while in the mid to upper 40s where there is less snow on the ground, or more evergreens around to absorb that energy from the sun.

Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog possible toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with highs around 40. Considerable cloudiness on Christmas Eve, but it remains dry. Highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Christmas Day, still relatively mild with daytime temps peaking in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler Friday, highs in the mid 30s. Next weekend could feature a winter storm heading toward the Badger State, or not. Conflicting long range computer models either show a storm that would be snow, a wintry mix, then rain on Saturday, with a changeover back to snow Saturday night into Sunday, or just a chance of snow showers on Saturday. The main issues to be resolved are if a wave of low pressure develops in the southern and western plains, and if it then follows a track along the jet stream northeast toward the Great Lakes. Time will tell if this will come to fruition, but for now it is just a chance for messy conditions next weekend. Be sure to check back for updates in the days ahead.