First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, unsettled week ahead

It has been a while, but we have finally put together a weekend in North Central Wisconsin that has been dry and seasonable from start to finish. Sunshine along with a few clouds to wrap up the weekend today and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Increasing clouds tonight with a chance of showers toward morning. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Periods of rain showers with a chance of a storm on Monday through the morning to early afternoon, then mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday may start off with some sun but clouds are going to thicken as the day goes on. Low pressure will work toward the region for the afternoon, bringing showers and a risk of storms late in the afternoon into the early evening. Stronger storms could produce gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. Highs on Tuesday in the low 60s. Periods of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Breezy and cooler Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Next weekend is shaping up to be a winner weather-wise. A fair amount of sunshine on Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.