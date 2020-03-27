First Alert Weather: Breezy & damp weekend

Sunshine along with some clouds for the remainder of the day and mild as temps top out close to 50.

Clouds will thicken tonight with rain showers developing around or after midnight. Lows by morning in the upper 30s to around 40. Times of rain showers and breezy Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon through the evening hours in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Rain is expected to fall Saturday night, perhaps mixing with some snow in the Northwoods on Sunday morning. Any snow that does fall will lead to minimal accumulations. Continued breezy on Sunday with rain/snow showers winding down in the morning, then mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine is back on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 50s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with daytime readings peaking in the upper 40s. Rain showers possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Periods of rain on Friday and cool with highs in the mid 40s.