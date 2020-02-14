First Alert Weather: Breezy & not as cold

We have reached the mid-point of February and it hasn't been nearly as snowy as a year ago, and not as cold either. Clouds will be more common than sun today and breezy. A chance of passing flurries or a snow showers. Any snowfall will be minimal. It is going to be about 20 degrees warmer with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 20s.

Partly cloudy tonight and chilly with lows sliding back into the single digits. A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 20s. The next snow producer is on tap for Presidents Day on Monday. Snow is anticipated to move into the area either early on during the morning, or perhaps toward midday. Snow is expected to fall for the afternoon into Monday night, tapering off overnight. Total snowfall of a few inches is possible, which at the very least will lead to slippery and snow covered roads for parts of the day on Monday. At this time, we are not ready to call it a First Alert Weather Day, but we are going to continue to monitor the evolution of the storm track and snowfall potential, perhaps making a call on issuing one by Sunday.

Some sunshine returns Tuesday but it will be chilly with highs in the low 20s. Colder for mid-week with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, high in the low teens, partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid teens. Milder by late week with dry conditions persisting. Highs climb close to freezing.