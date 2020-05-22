First Alert Weather: Bouts of showers and storms

The unofficial start to the summer season has arrived! Although this stretch of roughly a little over 3 months seems to fly by every year, now is the time to sit back and try to relax a bit before too many of the warm days pass us all by. Clouds with perhaps some breaks of sunshine today. Showers and a risk of an isolated storm this afternoon into the evening hours. Downpours are the main threat. Highs in the low 70s. Any showers this evening will wind down before midnight, otherwise some clouds with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. It is going to be getting a bit more humid for the later stages of the weekend, as dew point values rise into the 60s on Monday. With that in mind, mostly cloudy on Memorial Day with times of showers and scattered storms. Some storms Monday afternoon might be strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday still features showers and a chance of storms, mainly in the southern half of the area. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine is back on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. The warmest day in the week ahead could be Thursday with a fair amount of sun and afternoon readings rising into the low 80s. If Wausau hits 80°, that would be the first time this year. Sun along with some clouds on Friday, high in the upper 70s.