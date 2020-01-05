First Alert Weather: Blustery to end weekend

Partly cloudy and rather breezy tonight with lows in the mid teens to around 20. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday with highs around 30. Clouds increasing Monday night with snow showers possible toward morning. A cold front will be sliding across the Wisconsin River Valley Tuesday morning with the snow showers around and temperatures tumbling as the day wears on. Expect highs in the morning in the low 20s, falling back into the teens for the afternoon. Cold to start off Wednesday morning with temperatures at or below zero. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with afternoon readings only peaking in the mid teens.

There is a chance for snow in the morning Thursday during the commute time frame, mixing with sleet and freezing rain toward midday, then changing to rain showers for the afternoon. Late day highs in the mid 30s. This storm system shifts east Thursday night leading to the return of some sun on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs around 20. More clouds than sun next Sunday with snow showers possible. Daytime temps topping out in the mid 20s.