First Alert Weather: Better weekend weather

Basking in the sunshine to wrap up the work week in North Central Wisconsin this afternoon. Temps topping out in the mid 50s to near 60. A few passing clouds tonight and quiet with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will feature some sun in the morning, then clouds thicken during the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected to pop up in the Northwoods during the afternoon and may wonder south into Central Wisconsin toward the early evening. Highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is the winner of the weekend weather-wise. A good deal of sunshine and seasonably mild with highs around 60.

Unsettled for the final days of April. Mostly cloudy on Monday with afternoon showers expected. Highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday clouds will be on the increase as low pressure tracks toward the Badger State. Afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could be strong in the late afternoon through the early evening with strong gusty winds and small hail possible, along with downpours. The wet weather continues Tuesday night and into Wednesday with periods of rain. It may be a soaking by the time all is said and done with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 60s, dropping to the low to mid 50s Wednesday. Thursday has clouds giving way to some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.