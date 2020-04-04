First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine

Although it is the first weekend of April, spring-like conditions are not quite where we are at yet in North Central Wisconsin. If you are going to be out and about for the weekend, it is going to remain dry. Cool this afternoon with temps peaking in the low to mid 40s.

A moonlit sky tonight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s. Mostly sunny and a little milder on Sunday. Afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 50s. Clouds make a return on Monday with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. It is going to be milder on Tuesday with considerable cloudiness. Afternoon showers and a thunderstorm are possible. Highs in the low 60s. A cold front will then make headway toward the region on Wednesday with early sun fading to clouds. Afternoon showers and storms are expected. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy and much cooler Thursday with clouds and a risk of scattered snow showers. Highs only in the upper 30s. Some sunshine Friday and next Saturday with highs Friday in the low 40s, while in the upper 40s on Saturday.