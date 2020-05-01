First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers, warmer Saturday

Mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon with showers likely through the mid-afternoon into the early evening hours. Highs in the mid 60s. The showers will exit out this evening, as clouds give way to some clearing later tonight. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 40s. The Fishing Opener on Saturday has a fair amount of sunshine with a warmer afternoon. However, the main caveat on Saturday will be the winds, gusting up to 25 or 30 mph at times from the west. Highs on Saturday reaching the upper 60s to around 70. Turning cooler on Sunday and still breezy with a good deal of sunshine. Daytime readings peaking in the mid to upper 50s.

May the 4th be with you on Monday, which includes increasing clouds as the day wears on with highs in the upper 50s. Showers are possible late Monday night into the morning on Tuesday. Tuesday may be Cinco de Mayo, but there won't be much to celebrate weatherwise. It is expected to be damp with periods of rain showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. The showers should exit out of the region Wednesday morning, which could be mixed with some snowflakes in the north during the morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday with temps only rising into the low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday, still cooler than average for the first half of May with highs in the mid 50s. Turning noticeably chilly by Friday with clouds and a chance of showers. Highs only in the low to mid 40s.