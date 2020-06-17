First Alert Weather: Abundant sunshine with warmth

Yesterday was a terrific Tuesday, and we are keeping the trend going into a wonderful Wednesday! Temperatures today will be similar, but slightly warmer, than yesterday. We will see low to mid 80s this afternoon. We did start the morning battling some cloud coverage yesterday, but this morning we are looking at an abundance of sunshine that will not let up for the rest of the day. Make sure you have sunscreen with you today if you are planning on spending a good deal of time outside. A southerly breeze will pick up to around 10-15mph by this afternoon, so it will be slightly breezier than yesterday, and that is another factor that is actually going to add to our warmth this afternoon.

Plentiful sunshine continues throughout tomorrow, but tomorrow night there is a good chance to see some showers and maybe a weak thunderstorm. Most of the showers will fall in the overnight hours, but there may be a lingering early morning shower on Friday.