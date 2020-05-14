First Alert Weather: AM showers, nice evening

Light rain showers moved through the area last night, and some of the lighter showers and drizzle are leftover this morning. The cloud coverage and light rain kept temperatures up overnight, as we are starting today in the 40s for most. This is around a 15 degree jump from yesterday's cold morning. We do not have any more frost or hard freezes in the forecast for the next week or so at least.

The light rain showers this morning will likely taper off by the early afternoon in most areas. It may take an extra few hours in the northwoods. By the time we reach the late afternoon and early evening, some sunshine is expected to pop out. Most of today will see plenty of cloud coverage, but the best chance for sun would be late today.

As temperatures climb to the 60s this afternoon, we should be in for a fantastic finish today. Wind speeds will remain around 5-10mph as well, so it should feel great outside.

Tomorrow, upper 60s and low 70s will be common with mostly sunny skies! Enjoy the fantastic start to the weekend.