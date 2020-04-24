First Alert Weather: AM shower, then a great Friday!

A few early morning showers are possible, but most of us will dodge them today. Showers look to move through some of our southern communities this morning. Temperatures are still well above freezing in our southern spots, so this will likely fall as light rain showers. Towards the mid-morning hours, we will get rid of the last of the rain showers as we transition into nice conditions for the weekend ahead. By this afternoon, partly cloudy skies take over, and temperatures continue warming up into the mid to upper 50s. We may still see mostly cloudy skies at times, but it will be a nice afternoon, especially with wind speeds remaining around 5mph for most of today. Tomorrow looks to keep up the nice conditions. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures stick around. We could see an isolated pop-up shower tomorrow afternoon, but it will not amount to much if you do see it. Next Monday through Wednesday we have some rain chances, and there is the potential to see over an inch of rainfall with that event. We will continue monitoring next week.