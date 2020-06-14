First Alert Weather: A sunny stretch to start the week

Happy Flag Day! If you were going to pick a picture-perfect day to have the flag flying, today would certainly be it. High pressure is anchored across the Upper Midwest, allowing for plentiful sunshine, and few, if any clouds to be around. Temperatures this afternoon rising into the upper 60s to around 70.

A starlit sky tonight, still cool for the middle of June. Lows in the low 40s in the typically chilly spots, to the mid 40s to near 50 in the rest of the region. Sunny to partly cloudy on Monday. Highs in the upper 70s. Warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. The next best chance of showers or a storm will head our way Thursday during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 80s. Friday could be the most unsettled day of the week with opportunities for showers and storms throughout the day. Highs in the mid 70s. A mix of clouds with some breaks of sun on Saturday, still a chance of showers or a storm. High in the mid 70s.