First Alert Weather: A nice start to the week

Average highs should be reaching the mid 20s, and we will be very close to that today. Temps should reach the low to mid 20s by the afternoon and we are expecting sunshine to take over as well after a touch of early morning cloud coverage. Tomorrow we have a repeat of today on tap. We will be seeing low to mid 20s yet again, and many models are also supporting more sunshine sticking around. The back half of the week gets more interesting as we are expecting a few chances for some light snow and/or rain showers. Temperatures will rise to right around the freezing mark and we are expecting some light precipitation. The models right now are not indicating a big winter storm, but with a few spritzes of light snowfall here and there towards the end of the week, we could see slippery stretches and possibly some snow covered roads at times later in the week.