First Alert Weather: A nice Monday, cooling after

Temperatures will remain around 10 degrees above average today as we look to reach upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will also stick around for another day today with some late day cloud coverage likely. Cloud coverage moves into the area tonight and it looks to stick around through even parts of Thursday before we see plentiful sunshine returning. This will be attached to a pretty significant low pressure system that looks to be tracking south of our area. Our extreme southern communities could see a few flurries or light snow showers, but that is about it. It will bring plenty of cloud coverage and cooler temperatures through our area however for the middle part of the week. If you are traveling south, especially Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, be aware that there is the possibility to run into some messy roads, especially near Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.