First Alert Weather: A mild Sunday, snow showers possible Tuesday

Happy Meteorological Spring! As we all know, spring-like weather in North Central Wisconsin can occasionally show up during this third month of the year, while other times, it is just a less cold version of late winter and includes wild cards of snowstorms. For the next several days, the risk of a significant snowfall is low in the region. Today features clouds along with some intervals of sunshine. Simply put, the more sunshine we experience today, the warmer it will be during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s, although if there is abundant afternoon sun, highs will climb well into the 40s.

A cold front will slide through the region tonight with little fanfare. Partly cloudy with lows by morning in the upper teens to low 20s. A fair amount of sunshine and seasonably cool on Monday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with snow showers possible. Any accumulations will be minimal, which translates to a dusting to less than an inch. Highs in the low 30s. Some sun Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. More clouds on Thursday with a chance of snow showers in the north as the day goes along. Highs in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy Friday with daytime temps topping out in the low 30s. Breezy on Saturday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Increasing clouds next Sunday with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs climb into the mid 40s.