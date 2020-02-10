First Alert Weather: A great start to the week

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies make a strong comeback today, as temperatures rise up to the mid to upper 20s. We have a chilly morning with temperatures near zero right now, but we will warm up pretty quickly by the afternoon. There are still some slick spots from the snow we saw Sunday, but salt will be effective on the roadways once it warms up. Temperatures will be warm enough for salt to take hold by the late morning or early afternoon hours. Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies take over and that will be lingering into the early morning hours of Tuesday. We are still expecting sunshine to return by the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, and it should still be a decent day overall, Wednesday looks to be our next snow chance, and most models are showing around an inch of accumulation from Wednesday afternoon into the early nighttime hours. This may cause a few slick spots Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.