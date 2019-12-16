First Alert Weather: A cold start to the week

This week will start on the cooler side of things, but we will generally stay dry throughout the week. Temperatures will jump to the upper teens and low 20s this afternoon. This is slightly below average, as average temps are only expected to reach the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy skies will generally take over today, but the farther south you are located, you will see a bit more and more sunshine, especially late in the day. This next week, we are generally looking to stay dry. There could be a few flurries here and there tomorrow, but no accumulation is expected right now. Temperatures remain below average through Wednesday, but shortly after, we return to average and above average temperatures for the weekend ahead. Right now, there are no significant snow chances to talk about, so we will see many roads get better and better as the days go on. This would be a great week for a car wash.