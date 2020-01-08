First Alert Weather: A cold Wednesday, warmer tomorrow

Temperatures barely budged yesterday afternoon, and when the sun set, they went into freefall. This morning we are sitting around 0 degrees for most communities. Wind chills are between -10 and -20 for most this morning. Surprisingly, these temperatures are near average this morning, but it will come as a shock, as we have been greatly spoiled by warmer than average temperatures over the last few weeks. Today will be the first day temperatures will be below average in the last 20 days. If you bundle up with all of your heavy gear this morning, you should be good to go. Wind speeds will continue to die down this afternoon, with a few calm hours in the afternoon as well. The next snow chance we have still looks to be tomorrow, but it is a fleeting chance. Our southern viewing area will see a few rain showers, with the northwoods seeing light snow showers. The latest models show around a half an inch possible with some nearing 1 inch up north.