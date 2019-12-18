First Alert Weather: A cold Wednesday, warmer tomorrow

Bundle up this morning! It feels much colder than yesterday morning outside. Wind chills will likely sit between -15 and -25 this morning. We will see slight improvement this afternoon, but wind chills will remain below 0 throughout the afternoon. Extra layers are needed, as our northern viewing area is under a wind chill advisory until 8am. We will see plenty of sunshine today, with building cloud coverage late in the afternoon. The cold temperatures we are seeing today is a one time event, as we warm right back up to our average temperatures in the mid 20s tomorrow. Today will be the only below average temperature day, while Thursday will be likely the only average temperature day. We are checking out a pretty significant warmup that is heading our way for the weekend. We will see low to upper 30s throughout the weekend and to start out next week. This is well above average, and it will feel very comfortable to be outside throughout.