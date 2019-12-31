First Alert Weather: A calmer Tuesday

We may see a flurry or two throughout the morning hours for some, but we will see much drier overall conditions than yesterday. No additional accumulation is expected today. We will see plenty of cloud coverage to start off the day today. Some sunshine could peek out late in the day, but temperatures will remain in the low to mid 20s throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next few days, which will help with melting the snow and clearing off the roads from what we saw yesterday. Quite a bit of snow fell yesterday, with Rhinelander stacking up 8.8" and Wausau recorded 7.5"! This is going to have lingering effects this morning as many of the roads are still snow covered. The next chance for snow we have looks to be Friday, as we are tracking a low pressure system. Right now, there is a good chance it could stay to the southeast and miss us, but we will keep you updated right here at NewsChannel7.